Two wanted in residential burglary in Lebec

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with breaking into a residence in Lebec and damaging the front door, window screens and a shed on the property.

The burglary occurred between 3:50 and 5:06 a.m. July 27 in the 900 block of Hayride Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

One man is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, thin build, long hair, beard and wore a dark shirt, dark shorts, baseball cap. He has a tattoo around his right forearm.

The other man is described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, thin build, dark-colored hair, possible facial hair and wore a jacket of an unknown color with a possible U.S. flag on the back, pants and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Frazier Park substation at 245-3440, the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.