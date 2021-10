LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Two men allegedly stole diesel from an irrigation pump in the Lamont area and sheriff’s officials are asking for help identifying them.

The theft happened last month and the men were last seen driving an early 2000s white GMC pickup, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information on the thieves’ identity is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.