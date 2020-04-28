Two wanted in fraud, vehicle theft investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman wanted in connection with a fraud and vehicle theft investigation.

Police said the crime happened March 12 at the CarMax on Colony Street and involved two people who are possibly Hispanic.

The man is described as between 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, short dark brown beard and short dark brown hair with balding at the hairline and on top. He wore sunglasses, a green camouflage T-shirt and black pants.

The woman is described as in her 30s, 5-foot-5, 265 pounds, long dark brown hair and she wore sunglasses, a long-sleeve dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the thieves is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.