BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right arm, and the other as white, 30 to 40, brown hair and a tattoo under his right eye.

Police identified a suspect vehicle as a white Chevy Camaro.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 661-326-3538 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.