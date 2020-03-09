Two wanted in convenience store robbery

One of two men wanted in the robbery of a Circle K store.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men, one armed with a handgun, robbed a convenience store on Oak Street last month, according to police.

Officers released surveillance images of the men wanted in the Feb. 23 robbery of the Circle K store at 1030 Oak St.

The man who was armed with a gun is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 to 130 pounds, mustache and wore a red baseball cap, black sweatshirt and black jeans.

The other man is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, 5-foot-5, 120 to 130 pounds, mustache and wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black Washington Nationals hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.