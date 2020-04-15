Two wanted in connection with theft and vandalism at Silver Fox bar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who stole from and vandalized the Silver Fox Starlite Lounge in downtown Bakersfield.

The incident occurred Feb. 3 at the bar at 700 18th St., police said.

Surveillance images of the men have been released. One is described as white, 20s to 30s, medium build and who wore a dark-colored vest with maroon T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots. The other is described as black, in his 20s, slim build and was wearing a black jacket, turquoise polo shirt, dark pants and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of either man is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273.