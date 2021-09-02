Two wanted in connection with Motel 6 stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place at a motel in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials.

A male and a female were fighting with someone at the Motel 6 at 8223 E. Brundage Lane when the stabbing occurred, deputies said. The male and female ran away and are wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened July 1, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the two is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.