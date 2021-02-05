Two wanted in catalytic converter theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people who stole a catalytic converter.

The thieves traveled in a Chevy S10 pickup the morning of Dec. 28 and stole a catalytic converter on Stockdale Highway, police said. The pickup is described as a late 1980s to early 1990s model, white with a dark blue or black stripe down the hood and tailgate, and a black right rear wheel.

Police released surveillance images of the driver and passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.