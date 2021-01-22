Two wanted in carjacking at gas station off Taft Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in a carjacking that happened last month at a gas station off Taft Highway.

The carjacking took place about 12:10 a.m. Dec. 22 at the 76 Gas Station, police said. It’s located at 2126 Taft Highway.

One man is described as Hispanic, 23 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, goatee, and a tattoo on the top of his left hand. He wore a black knit cap, green jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

The other is described as Hispanic, 17 to 19 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, short black hair, mustache and wore a black hooded sweatshirt with Tommy Hilfiger design on the front, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dunn at 661-326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.