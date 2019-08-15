Two wanted in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in a business burglary that occurred earlier this month.

The men burglarized the Go-Go Mini Mart at 3699 Wilson Road, police said. The incident occurred between 4:14 and 4:22 a.m. Aug. 11.

One of the burglars is described as white, 20 to 25 years old, between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, brown hair, slim build, large tattoo on his right upper arm and was wearing a white tank top, black and white nylon motorcross pants, black and white shoes, gray gloves and a black and gray backpack.

The other is described as black, 25 to 35 years old, between 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, black hair, medium build and was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, tan shorts and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.