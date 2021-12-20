Two wanted in business burglary on North Sillect Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a business burglary that occurred on North Sillect Avenue.

The burglars are described as Hispanic, one between 25 to 30 years old who wore a black sweatshirt with “Hennything” on the front, police said. The other is described as 30 to 35, brown beard and wore a brown furred beanie.

They left in a Ford F-250 long bed work truck with black rims, white external fuel tank in the bed and no front plate, police said. It had a legacy black and yellow rear license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.