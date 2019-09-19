Two wanted in business burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of burglarizing a business.

The burglary occurred Aug. 12 at the Big Lots at 4751 White Lane, police said.

The burglars are described as follows: white man, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8, slim build, short brown hair, tattoo of a Caduceus (a symbol commonly associated with the medical field) on his right shoulder, wearing a white tank top, black shorts, white socks, Nike shoes and carrying a black backpack; and a white woman, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6, slim build, long brown hair, wearing a black tank top, black yoga pants, black shoes and a black bandanna over her mouth.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jordan at 326-3872 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.