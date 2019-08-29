Two wanted in burglary at plumbing business

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in a burglary that occurred at a plumbing business last month.

The burglary occurred July 27 at Garrett’s Plumbing at 222 E. Truxtun Ave., police said. Two men were caught on surveillance video inside the business.

One is described as black, 30 to 40 years old, heavy build, braided hair with pigtails, tattoos on both arms and wore a short-sleeve shirt, basketball shorts and Nike shoes.

The other man is described as black, 30 to 35 years old, athletic build, short hair, tattoos on both arms including a cross tattoo on his left arm and wore a Nike short-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.