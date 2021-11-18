Two wanted in Bakersfield bank fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are wanted in what police described as burglary and fraud at a Bakersfield bank.

The incident occurred last month in the 1700 block of Chester Avenue, police said.

One of the burglars is described as a white man about 6 feet tall with a skinny build and short hair. The other is a Black woman about 5 feet 2 inches tall with black and blond hair and a skinny build.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.