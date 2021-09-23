Two wanted in attempted vehicle theft, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help identifying a man and woman wanted in connection with attempted vehicle theft and vehicle burglary.

The two entered a vehicle in June at the Amtrak station on Truxtun Avenue and damaged the ignition in a theft attempt, police said. When it failed to start, they fled with property taken from the vehicle.

The man is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, short black hair and a beard. The woman is described as Hispanic or white, 5-foot-4, brown hair with ponytail and bangs.

Police released surveillance images.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541.