Two wanted for shoplifting at shoe store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women are wanted in connection with shoplifting from a shoe store in southwest Bakersfield.

The theft occurred Nov. 14 at the Famous Footwear store at 5243 Gosford Road, police said.

The women are described as Hispanic and in their mid-20s.

One woman is described as 5 feet 10 inches, 150 pounds, black shoulder-length hair and wore a camouflage shirt and black jeans, police said. The other is described as 5-foot-4, 200 pounds, black hair in a bun and wore a green shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.