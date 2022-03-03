BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying two men who robbed the Famous Footwear in southwest Bakersfield last month.

On Feb. 16, two men entered the Famous Footwear store on Gosford Road and took merchandise without paying, according to the police. While taking the merchandise from the store employees were assaulted.

One man is described as Black, 5-feet-10-inches, 190 pounds, black hair and in his 20s, according to BPD. He was wearing a black Chicago Bulls cap, black and red hooded sweatshirt with Nike logos, blue cutoff jeans and black Nike shoes at the time of the robbery.

The other man is described as Black, 5-feet-8-inches, 165 pounds, black hair and in his 20s, according to BPD. He was wearing a dark sweater with white, red and green hood, blue jeans and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

If you have any information call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.