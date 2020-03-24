Two wanted for burglarizing bus company

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man and woman wanted for burglarizing a bus company late last year.

The two burglarized the Coach USA Bus Company on Golden State Avenue in December, police said. They were traveling in a 2018 blue four-door Subaru Crosstrek with possible front end damage.

The man is described as white, 30 to 40 years old and he wore a black and white hat, blue sweatshirt with blue and white logos, black pants and black and white athletic shoes.

The woman is white and in her 30s with black hair, police said, and wore a gray “Alabama” sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.