Two suspects caught on camera in suspected Southwest Bakersfield department store theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for two men apparently caught in the act of a theft at a Southwest Bakersfield department store last week.

Police said they are looking for the two men, suspected of grand theft from the Michael Kors at 2701 Ming Ave. on Nov. 15.

Police released images of the two suspects Monday evening.

Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with a slim build, wearing black long sleeved sweat shirt, and black jeans.

Suspect #2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The second man is described as a Hispanic man, in his mid-20s, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a medium build, a tattoo above his right eye. He was wearing a blue baseball cap and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.