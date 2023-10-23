BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a Taco Bell parking lot robbery last month.

BPD said on Sept. 22 at approximately 5:10 a.m., the victims were working in the Taco Bell parking lot in the 10 block of South H Street when a dark-colored Nissan four-door SUV approached them.

Two suspects exited the vehicle. One of the suspects allegedly displayed a firearm and removed the keys from the victim’s vehicle, according to BPD.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male with long black hair wearing a black tank top and black pants. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a heavy build and black curly hair wearing a royal blue T-shirt.

Police released an image of the suspect vehicle — a Nissan SUV — on Monday.

Suspect vehicle, courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858 or BPD at 661-327-7111.