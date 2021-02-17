Two suffer minor injuries after shooting in Oildale

Oildale, CALIF. — Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said the victims suffered minor injuries after being shot on Belle Avenue, near North Chester Avenue. The suspect’s vehicle was later tracked down to Norris Road and Sequoia Drive. KCSO said the people inside the vehicle were detained, but the department has not identified any suspects.

It was not immediately known what led up to the shooting or the suspects’ relationship to the victims.