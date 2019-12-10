Two wanted for shoplifting from Famous Footwear, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman shoplifted from a shoe store in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

The incident occurred Sept. 23 at the Famous Footwear store at 5243 Gosford Road.

Police describe the woman as Hispanic, in her mid 20s, 5 feet 8 inches, 120 pounds, brown hair and wearing a gray Vans T-shirt, black jeans and black Vans shoes.

The man is black, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, mustache and goatee and wore a black “Air Jordan” hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Officer Peck at 326-3388 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.