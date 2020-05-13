One killed, another seriously injured in DUI collision near Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a DUI collision near Delano this morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 5:29 a.m., officers responded to Highway 155 at Zerker Road after getting a report of a collision in the area. The department said a Honda Civic traveling westbound on the 155 crossed into the eastbound lane and into the direct path of an oncoming Chevrolet Cruze.

The department said both vehicles collided head-on and came to rest on the south shoulder of Highway 155. The CHP said the crash was so violent that the engine from the Honda Civic was propelled into a nearby almond orchard.

Both drivers were transported to Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield with major injuries. The Chevrolet driver, 44-year-old Delano resident Yadira Gonzalez, later succumbed to her injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Honda, 26-year-old Bakersfield resident Reane Demery, was initially arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and has is now expecting to be charged with vehicular manslaugher, the department said.

The department said Highway 155 was closed for about four hours due to the investigation and cleanup.