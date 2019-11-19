Two sentenced to life without parole in fatal shooting outside internet casino

Fernando Rojas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing a man outside an internet casino.

Victor Nunez, 23, and Fernando Rojas, 36, received the life terms Monday after being convicted in September of first-degree murder and gang charges in the killing of Brandon Ellington, 26.

The shooting occurred early Feb. 3, 2018, outside an internet casino in the 5600 block of South Union Avenue.

According to investigators, Ellington was assaulted and chased by a group that included Nunez and Rojas. After Ellington ran away, Rojas and Nunez followed him in a car.

Rojas stopped the car near Ellington, and Nunez got out of the vehicle. He ran after Ellington and shot at him five times, striking him once in the chest, according to investigators.