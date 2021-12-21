Two sentenced in case involving gun pulled on DEA agent in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to charges filed after a gun was pulled on a Drug Enforcement Administration agent working undercover.

Keisean Rockmore was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and Adrian Rodriguez Cardenas received a 13-year term, according to court records.

Both pleaded no contest last month to felonies filed in connection with events that occurred the morning of Jan. 19.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA were working together in a sting operation near the McDonald’s parking lot on Merle Haggard Drive and Industry Parkway Drive, according to court documents. They met the suspects to purchase pills laced with fentanyl.

The DEA agent leaned into the suspects’ car to make the exchange when a teen suspect tried to grab the cash and pulled a gun. A deputy then drew his gun and moved to pull the agent from the car.

Shots were fired but no one was hit, and the suspects drove away. Deputies chased and arrested them in the area of Village Lane and Marsha Street.

Charges were dismissed against a third defendant, Nicole Jean January, and it’s unclear what happened to the fourth defendant, who was 14 at the time.