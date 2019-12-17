Breaking News
Two sentenced for attempted kidnapping in Bakersfield parking lot

Crime Watch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a woman were sentenced to prison Tuesday for attempting to kidnap a woman in a parking lot last year.

Tyquan Jones, 24, was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison while Trichelle Burton, 20, received a 5-year prison term.

Co-defendant Glen Maynor, 23, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 21.

A jury convicted the three in September of attempted kidnapping, attempted robbery, conspiracy, carjacking and a misdemeanor assault charge.

The three tried to force a woman into a car inside a parking lot at 28th and F streets on June 15, 2018, but were stopped by witnesses, according to police.

They drove away in a white sedan that police located later the same day. Officers learned the sedan had been reported stolen in a carjacking in Fresno.

