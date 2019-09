BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a 2016 shooting were both sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Daniel Marquez, 23, and Ricky Cortez, 22, were sentenced Wednesday in the death of 31-year-old Benjamin Mendoza, court records show.

A third defendant, Jeffrey Tapia, 24, was convicted in June of second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5.

The shooting occurred May 11, 2016, at the intersection of Madison Street and Del Mar Drive.