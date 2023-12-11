SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Two puppies were stolen from the Shafter Animal Shelter after two suspects allegedly broke in Friday morning, the shelter announced.

SAS said at approximately 5:16 a.m., two suspects allegedly broke into the shelter and took two puppies that had been scheduled to be transported to an out-of-state rescue partner.

The puppies have not been recovered and the suspects are still outstanding, the shelter said.

The shelter is requesting the public’s assistance in recovering the two puppies and identifying the two suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Shafter Animal Shelter at 661-746-2140 or the Shafter Police Department at 661-746-8500.