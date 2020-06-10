Two protesters charged with felony assault for allegedly throwing rocks at BPD officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with felony assault as well as several misdemeanors for allegedly throwing rocks and injuring Bakersfield police officers who were trying to disperse a crowd of protesters early June 1.

Avion Hunter, 24, and Andres Garcia, 18, are each charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, riot, rout and unlawful assembly and resisting arrest, according to court records.

A probable cause declaration filed by police says a large crowd that protested for hours at the Bakersfield Police Department became hostile at about 1:40 a.m. and ignored multiple commands to leave.

As officers began to disperse the crowd, Hunter, Garcia and a third person threw softball-sized rocks at police, striking and injuring three officers, according to the declaration.

Hunter ran from pursuing officers and was apprehended, and Garcia and the third person were later located and arrested, the declaration says. The third person is unnamed in the document, but police have said a juvenile was arrested the same day in connection with a protest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Hunter is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon, Garcia on June 26.