Two plead to voluntary manslaughter in deadly 2016 shooting

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:
KGET 17 News logo

KGET 17 News logo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a 2016 shooting in which a third defendant was found guilty of murder.

On Thursday, Daniel Marquez, 23, and Ricky Cortez, 22, entered the no contest pleas in exchange for prosecutors dismissing murder charges against them.

They’re due to be sentenced Sept. 25.

Co-defendant Jeffrey Tapia, 23, was convicted in June of second-degree murder in the May 11, 2016, shooting of 31-year-old Benjamin Mendoza.

His sentencing is scheduled Sept. 20.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News