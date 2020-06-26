Two plead not guilty to murder in shooting on East California Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two 19-year-old men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges in the shooting death of a man in east Bakersfield.

Parrish Stinson and Mark Milner were being held without bail and are next due in court July 31.

A 17-year-old male has also been arrested in the killing and was booked into Juvenile Hall, according to police.

Authorities say the three were involved in the killing of 38-year-old Raul Dominguez on the evening of May 31. Dominguez was pronounced dead after police found him shot inside his vehicle in the 200 block of East California Avenue.

Another man in Dominguez’s vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.