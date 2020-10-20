Two plead not guilty to murder in connection with death of woman whose body was found in Lamont

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

Jose Maldonado, left, and Antonio Barraza pleaded not guilty to charges of murder in the death of a woman.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman whose remains were found last week in Lamont.

Jose Maldonado, 47, and Antonio Barraza, 37, were each ordered held on $1 million bail and their next court hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.

Deputies in Lamont on Oct. 16 were called to a home on Elmco Avenue for a missing person investigation and found the body of Maricruz Mendoza, sheriff’s officials said. Maldonado and Barraza were detained and arrested after questioning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News