Two plead not guilty to murder in connection with death of woman whose body was found in Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman whose remains were found last week in Lamont.

Jose Maldonado, 47, and Antonio Barraza, 37, were each ordered held on $1 million bail and their next court hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.

Deputies in Lamont on Oct. 16 were called to a home on Elmco Avenue for a missing person investigation and found the body of Maricruz Mendoza, sheriff’s officials said. Maldonado and Barraza were detained and arrested after questioning.