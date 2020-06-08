Two plead not guilty to murder in Bandolero Way shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder in a shooting that occurred last month in northwest Bakersfield.

Manuel Ruiz and Douglas Hutchison entered the pleas and were each ordered held on $1 million bail, according to court records.

The two are accused of gunning down 28-year-old Duran Kenneth Dunhill McDowall on Bandolero Way on May 27.

McDowall was found lying in a driveway with a single gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz, 32, and Hutchison, 29, were located the next day at a residence in the 9000 block of Muller Road, police and the court documents say. They surrendered after a five-hour standoff in which the Bakersfield Police Department’s SWAT team surrounded the residence.