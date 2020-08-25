Two plead not guilty to charges they defaced BPD memorial during protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people pleaded not guilty Monday to charges they defaced a Bakersfield Police Department memorial during a protest in May.

Salvador Ibarra

Jaqueline Hernandez, 19, and Salvador Ibarra, 27, are each charged with a felony count of destroying or defacing a law enforcement or firefighter memorial and misdemeanor charges of vandalism under $1,000 with paint or other liquid and possessing a drill with the intent to vandalize. They were each in custody on $20,000 bail and were arraigned by video.

A third person who police say vandalized the memorial remains unidentified. He’s described as Asian, 20 to 25 years old, short black hair, slim build and during the incident wore a tan, collared short-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and a dark undershirt. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Perez at 661-326-3593.