Two plead not guilty to charges filed in Lamont slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people pleaded not guilty Friday to charges filed in connection with the killing of a man in Lamont.

Octavio Gonzalez, 38, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and Michelle Valencia, 29, pleaded not guilty to being an accessory.

A third person, Ruben Aser Arayno, is also charged with first-degree murder but is not in custody, according to court records.

The next court hearing for Gonzalez and Valencia has been set for Sept. 27.

They’re charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday in the 10300 block of Habecker Road near the East Side Canal, according to sheriff’s officials. The man’s name has not been released.

Bail was set at $1 million for Gonzalez and $500,000 for Valencia.