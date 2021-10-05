Two plead not guilty in Jewett Avenue homicide

Emil Alvary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a shooting that took place last week in north Bakersfield.

Emil Alvary, 38, and Angelo Rodriguez, 24, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. A Superior Court judge ordered them held without bail and set their next hearing for Oct. 19.

Angelo Rodriguez

The two are accused of killing 45-year-old Eddie Raymond Bustamente Sr. He was shot Sept. 27 in the 3500 block of Jewett Avenue and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

