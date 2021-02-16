Two plead no contest to vandalizing BPD memorial during protest

Jaqueline Hernandez during her arraignment on charges she defaced a police memorial.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have pleaded no contest to defacing the Bakersfield Police Department’s Fallen Officers Memorial during a protest last year, according to court records.

Jaqueline Hernandez and Salvador Ibarra each pleaded no contest to the charge, a felony, during a hearing Tuesday morning, records show. Misdemeanor vandalism charges were dismissed.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled March 16.

The two were arrested in connection with a May 29 protest where the department’s memorial was vandalized.

The protest was one of many that occurred downtown following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground. Floyd’s death sparked widespread outrage and calls for police reform, and led to criminal charges against four Minneapolis officers.