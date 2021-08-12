Two plead no contest to manslaughter in deadly 2017 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest to manslaughter Thursday in connection with a 2017 crash where street racing was suspected.

John Angel Zazueta and Jordan Rollolazo each pleaded not contest to vehicular manslaughter in the southwest Bakersfield crash. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Sept. 20.

Police had alleged the men were racing at speeds that reached up to 86 mph on Aug. 14, 2017, when Zazueta spun out of control and hit a semi-truck. Hunter Ferdinand, 18, a passenger in Zazueta’s vehicle, died at the scene.

Zazueta and Rollolazo denied they were racing, police said in court documents. Zazueta drove a 2005 Mazda RX-8, Rollolazo a 1995 Lexus SC400, the documents said.

The crash happened in a 50 mph zone on District Boulevard.