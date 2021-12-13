Two plead no contest in shooting outside Superior Grocers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest to a felony charge Monday in connection with a shooting over the summer that occurred in the parking lot of a central Bakersfield grocery store.

Shawn Michael Cole and Jonathan Antonio Hidalgo, both 20, each pleaded no contest to assault with a firearm on a person, according to court records. Seven other charges, including attempted murder and attempted carjacking, were dismissed.

Related Content Osuna arraigned on new charge, competency hearing postponed to January

Sentencing is scheduled Jan. 3.

Cole, Hidalgo, two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl were arrested Aug. 2 in an attempted carjacking that happened in the parking lot of Superior Grocers on Pershing Street, police said. A person suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital with what police described as minor to moderate injuries.

The suspects drove away in a white Nissan Altima. Later that afternoon, police received a report of a driver of a white Altima pointing a firearm at a woman and following her as she drove in the area of Chester Avenue and 4th Street.

A dispatcher directed the victim to the Bakersfield Police Department while officers converged on her location, police said. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle at Baker and East 19 streets and found two loaded guns as they arrested the occupants, according to police.