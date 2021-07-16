Two people wounded in Oildale stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were wounded in a stabbing in Oildale early this morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened just after 2 a.m. on Roberts Lane just east of Oildale Drive. Deputies say a fight broke out between several people, after which two were stabbed. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unclear at this time what led up to the fight. No arrests have been made.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

