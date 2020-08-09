Two people suffer non-life threatening injuries in Vagabond Inn shooting

KCSO says it appears the victims knew the shooting suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said two people suffered non-life threatening injuries from a shooting Saturday night at the Vagabond Inn on Knudsen Drive and deputies are looking for the suspects.

Deputies were called to the hotel on Knudsen Drive at around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the parking lot.

Officials said a man and a woman were sitting in a vehicle in front of the motel when two people approached them and one of the suspects opened fire into the vehicle. The man suffered a non-life threatening wound to the leg and the woman was hurt by shattered glass.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the victims knew the suspects.

Deputies say they are working on suspect descriptions and collecting evidence at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.