UPDATE: One man dead, one woman seriously wounded in shooting near Stramler Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and one woman seriously wounded Tuesday. The department said the shooting took place in the area of 38th Street, near Chester Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Officers were led there by a ShotSpotter activation. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for moderate to major wounds. Bakersfield Police said a vehicle stopped and the suspects shot the victims after a confrontation. No weapons were found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.