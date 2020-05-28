UPDATE: Police identify two suspects in deadly Bandolero Way shooting

UPDATE (11:43 p.m.): Bakersfield police identified two suspects wanted for murder in a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday on Bandolero Way.

Douglas Huthchinson, 29 (L) and Manuel Ruiz, 32, (R) / Photos: Bakersfield Police Department

Bakersfield police identified Douglas Hutchinson and Manuel Ruiz as suspects in the deadly shooting.

Hutchinson is described as being 29 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds.

Ruiz is described as being 32 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed that a man injured in this afternoon’s shooting on Bandolero Way has died and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

At around 12:50 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in the 7100 block of Bandolero Way and found a man in front of a home suffering from major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The man’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.