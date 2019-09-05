Two people burglarized storage unit, stole a vehicle

Suspect vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people burglarized a storage unit on South Chester Avenue and stole a vehicle, police said.

The theft occurred around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Lions Storage. Police said a man and woman drove a pickup to the business at 3201 S. Chester Ave. and stole a vehicle that has since been recovered.

The man is described as white, medium build, goatee and wore a plaid button-up T-shirt and baseball hat. The woman is white, medium build, short blond and black hair, tattoos on her upper right arm and inner forearm and wore a black T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

The suspect vehicle is an older model Ford F-150, white with gray trim, minor damage near the rear driver’s side fender.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.