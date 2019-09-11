Two Northern California murder suspects located, arrested in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police says officers helped the San Jose Police Department take two murder suspects into custody at a Southwest Bakersfield home.

Police officers were called to 7800 block of Westlorne Court to assist San Jose officers make an arrest.

Officers could be heard yelling commands to people inside the home to exit.

Two suspects eventually exited the home and were taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m.

The suspects were not identified by Bakersfield police.

We will update this story as we learn more information.