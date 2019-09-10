Two more suspects arrested in connection to Remington Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting following a party in a Southwest Bakersfield neighborhood last month.

Police said Antwon Ginn and Jervern Weldon were arrested for their roles in the shooting at around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the 7400 block of Remington Avenue.

Antwon Ginn / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Jervern Weldon / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Ginn was arrested Sunday; Weldon was arrested Aug. 31 and is awaiting a court date next week.

According to police, a car drove by the house where the was and opened fire. Several people at the party fired back.

Police found 60 spent casings from the shooting, but no one was reported wounded by gunfire.

A total of 11 people have now been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Bakersfield police said Monday afternoon, one of the suspects, 30-year-old Charles Blakely, is no longer being sought.

Ginn is due in court Tuesday.