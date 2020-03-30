Two men wanted in southwest Bakersfield burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a burglary in southwest Bakersfield.

Police said the men committed the burglary Feb. 11 in the 4500 block of Lonerock Avenue. They were traveling in a white, newer model Toyota four-door vehicle.

Both men are described as Hispanic and in their 20s. One is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build, medium complexion and wore a black vest, dark green long-sleeve shirt, baseball cap, blue jeans and white shoes.

The other is described as 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim build, medium complexion and wore a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering across the chest, baseball cap, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Max Hernandez at 326-3567 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.