Two men wanted for questioning in residential burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for questioning in a residential burglary.

The burglary occurred Monday in the 900 black of Jasmine Park Drive.

One man is described as black, 18 to 26 years old, 5-foot-6, 185 pounds, dark complexion, short black hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, blue shorts, black and white shoes, white gloves and a “possible headlamp-type device,” according to police.

The other is described as black, 16 to 25 years old, 5-foot-8, 145 pounds, dark complexion, short black hair and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.