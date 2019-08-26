Two men wanted for Express Mart burglary

Two men are wanted in connection to a burglarized business earlier this month.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying the men responsible for the burglary at the Express Mart at 402 S. Chester Avenue on Aug. 1 around 4:45 p.m.

The police are looking for two men who were driving a green Nissan Frontier with faded roof paint at the time of the incident, according to police.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department



Suspect #2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The first suspect was described as a man in his 20’s with a slim build. At the time of the burglary he was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt with a “Rosedale Tile and Marble” logo, blue jeans, black shoes and a green Oakland A’s hat.

The second suspect was described as a man with a heavy build. At the time of the burglary he was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts, black shoes, a camouflage hat that said “boonie” and had a large tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 661-326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.