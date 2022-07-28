BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were caught stealing a catalytic converter in the Westchester neighborhood earlier this month.

The theft occurred in the 2200 block of Cedar Street on July 17, around 11:30 a.m., according to BPD.

One man is described as 25 to 30 years old, long brown hair put up in a bun, a slim build and has a medium complexion, according to police. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a tattoo on his right forearm during the time of the robbery.





Another man was described as Hispanic, 25 to 30 years old, bald and has a mustache goatee, according to BPD. He was wearing a white tank top and checkered shorts at the time of the robbery.

Police say the two men were in a gold or tan 2005 Chevrolet Equinox.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.